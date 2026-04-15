Center for Healthy Minds Researchers Use AI and 7.5M Screenshots to Understand Suicide Risk
Latest findings in first-of-its-kind study show nighttime smartphone behavior can be an indicator of suicidal thoughts.
March 25, 2026
Every 43 seconds, someone loses a person who matters — a friend, a family member, a co-worker — to suicide. Victims of suicide in the U.S. often see a primary care or mental health service provider within the year before their death.
Are providers reaching people too late or not at the right moment? Statistics make it clear that those at risk for suicide urgently need health care practitioners to think about risk and prevention in new ways, beyond the constraints of a typical health care setting, and especially at times when people are most vulnerable.
A new study from researchers at the Center for Healthy Minds, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, sheds light on some new ways to understand suicide risk in adults.
Lead researchers Dr. Ross Jacobucci, CHM research assistant professor, and Dr. Brooke Ammerman, CHM affiliated faculty and assistant professor in the University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of Psychology, found that nighttime smartphone habits can indicate if someone is more likely to be at risk of suicide the next day.
The study involved 79 adults who reported thoughts of suicide within the previous month, including many who also experienced mental health issues such as depression or post-traumatic stress disorder. The study focused on nighttime smartphone users because the activity can disrupt sleep, which may lead to a higher risk of suicidal thoughts.
The research team used artificial intelligence to analyze nighttime smartphone behaviors through millions of high-resolution smartphone screenshots. They also collected traditional clinical markers of wellbeing through surveys and check ins.
They found that at-risk individuals were more likely to have suicidal thoughts the next day if they passively used their phones, such as endlessly scrolling, late at night (from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.). Yet, the results also showed that if people used their phone in an active way in the middle of the night (from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.) — such as typing on the keyboard to message someone — they had fewer suicidal thoughts the next day.
These findings are inline with growing evidence that when people are actively engaged on their smartphones, it may actually help them cope, Jacobucci says.
“We found that late-night messaging was actually beneficial, presumably because it reflects social connection at a vulnerable moment,” he says.
In contrast, using it passively can have the opposite effect, Ammerman added, because it may heighten suicidal thoughts by fueling unhealthy comparisons, increasing exposure to content that evokes negative emotion, or contributing to sleep disruption.
This small but promising study could make an impact on better understanding the nuances of such a widespread public health crisis as suicide.
“Suicide touches far more people than many realize; about two in five U.S. adults say they know someone who died by suicide,” says Ammerman. "This ripple effect is part of what makes this work feel urgent.”
Harnessing the Power of AI in Research
Jacobucci, Ammerman and their collaborators at University of Notre Dame spent more than a year collecting around 7.5 million smartphone screenshots from individuals in the study to better understand the interplay between nighttime smartphone behavior and suicidal thoughts and planning.
“Screenshot capture — every 5 seconds while the phone is in use — lets us understand what’s happening in real time at a finer time scale than self-report alone,” Jacobucci says.
Participants produced an average of 92,000 screenshots, offering a more complete representation of how suicide risk can fluctuate minute to minute.
“We centered this specific part of our work on smartphone use because phones are where so much daily life happens,” Jacobucci says.
Researchers not only collected screenshots, but they also combined them with more traditional measures of wellbeing, including having participants report their sleep habits and complete emotion-based check-ins.
Jacobucci, who aims to bridge the critical gap between complex algorithms and practical clinical applications, worked with CHM data engineer Wenpei Shao to use AI to analyze and find patterns in the visual and textual parts of the screenshots using both vision-language models (VLMs) and large language models (LLMs). Crucial to analyzing large amounts of data, VLMs are similar to LLMs but add “sight” to LLMs' linguistic capabilities, making them able to recognize patterns in complex visual data.
“We're building tools right now that I couldn't have imagined five years ago,” says Jacobucci. “They are fully automated systems that can learn from how someone uses their phone. These analyses wouldn't have been as sophisticated without these new tools — there’s no way.”
The team's analyses relied on a system known as “screenomics.” The approach helps paint a consistent and frequent picture of study participants' digital habits, allowing researchers to get deeper insights than a simple "screen time" metric
Jacobucci and Ammerman’s work supports growing evidence that in an increasingly digitalized world, not all screen time is the same.
What comes next?
This study is the first of its kind to use screenomics to examine adults’ nighttime smartphone use to predict risk of suicide, Jacobucci says.
While the findings are a first step, Jacobucci acknowledges that there’s still much to learn, noting that the study only included Android users who had recently experienced suicidal thoughts. These findings need to be tested in a broader group, he says, including people who haven’t recently had suicidal thoughts, to truly guide prevention efforts.
Jacobucci and Ammerman say future research should also look more closely at why some types of middle‑of‑the‑night phone activity — especially active engagement like typing — might be linked with fewer suicidal thoughts. Understanding which apps or kinds of content make a difference could help shape better support tools.
“In the long run, I hope our work helps save lives and makes life a little more livable for people who are struggling by helping support show up earlier, more compassionately, and in ways that actually fit day-to-day reality,” Ammerman says.
By Victoria Vlisides, CHM digital content editor
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. In the U.S., call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
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