Center for Healthy Minds Researchers Use AI and 7.5M Screenshots to Understand Suicide Risk

Every 43 seconds, someone loses a person who matters — a friend, a family member, a co-worker — to suicide. Victims of suicide in the U.S. often see a primary care or mental health service provider within the year before their death.

Are providers reaching people too late or not at the right moment? Statistics make it clear that those at risk for suicide urgently need health care practitioners to think about risk and prevention in new ways, beyond the constraints of a typical health care setting, and especially at times when people are most vulnerable.

A new study from researchers at the Center for Healthy Minds, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, sheds light on some new ways to understand suicide risk in adults.

Lead researchers Dr. Ross Jacobucci, CHM research assistant professor, and Dr. Brooke Ammerman, CHM affiliated faculty and assistant professor in the University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of Psychology, found that nighttime smartphone habits can indicate if someone is more likely to be at risk of suicide the next day.

The study involved 79 adults who reported thoughts of suicide within the previous month, including many who also experienced mental health issues such as depression or post-traumatic stress disorder. The study focused on nighttime smartphone users because the activity can disrupt sleep, which may lead to a higher risk of suicidal thoughts.